 

Feds allow Southwest light rail line to enter engineering phase

By Home Town Source on January 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm

The Metropolitan Council received a holiday present in the form of a federal approval for the planned Southwest Light Rail Transit line.

The Federal Transit Administration authorized the project’s entry into engineering Dec. 21, about a month after Met Council leaders had anticipated. Nevertheless, the approval allows project staff to finalize designs. Construction could begin in 2017.

“We continue full steam ahead on the Southwest LRT project,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Adam Duininck in a statement. “The continued confidence and support from the FTA underscores this project’s strength as an efficient and effective way to connect people with jobs and expand opportunities in our region.”

The Met Council plans to apply for a federal Full Funding Grant Agreement in February, Duininck said. Federal approval for its share of the funding, slated to be half of the project costs, could come next July. The total cost is estimated at about $1.9 billion.

“I’m proud this project continues to maintain support not just at the federal level, but from our local community and business leaders as well,” Duininck said.

The FTA approved an environmental review for the project earlier this year.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Related posts:

  1. Four rail station configurations suggested to Hopkins, Minnetonka
  2. Intermediate District 287 brings new approaches to new school year
  3. Met Council plans to begin Southwest light rail construction next year
  4. ‘Writers Wanted’; west metro area authors converge in new anthology of poetry, prose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.