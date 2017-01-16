Ask a Trooper: Getting a DWI with a commercial driver’s license

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: If a person with a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) gets a DWI in a private, personal vehicle, the test level that applies is 0.08 or more and he will lose his regular driver’s license but not the CDL, correct?

Answer: The legal limit for driving impaired in Minnesota is 0.08 — but motorists can be arrested for DWI at lower levels. The consequences for driving impaired will vary for each DWI offender. A typical penalty for a first-time offender is the loss of a regular license for a minimum of 30 days or possibly up to a year, and possible jail time. Costs of a DWI can be as high as $20,000 when factoring court costs, legal fees and increased insurance premiums.

For those with a CDL, a first DWI conviction in any vehicle would result in a loss (disqualification) of the CDL for one year. A second DWI conviction would result in the loss a CDL for life. After ten year, if they can show rehabilitation a person could possibly get their CDL back.

Minnesota’s enhanced DWI enforcement and education efforts have been factors in the continued reduction of alcohol-related deaths. Still, drunk driving remains a serious threat, contributing to 95 deaths in 2015. There were more than 25,000 motorists arrested for DWI in 2015, and one in seven Minnesota drivers has a DWI on record.

The fight against impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. If a person plans on consuming alcohol, plan ahead for a sober ride. If you see an impaired person about to get into a vehicle, speak up and find that person a safe ride home.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.