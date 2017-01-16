Apple of Princeton’s eye: Local horse debuting in Sony film

Apple the Movie Horse and her trainer, Ashley Klein, were caught in the Christmas spirit earlier this month. Apple is starring in a Sony film being released Jan. 10, 2017. The film is called “Apple of my Eye.” Photo by Nina Galicheva

The biggest movie star to hail from Princeton was happy Christmas week living it up on a couch in a heated garage and feasting on grass hay, a little oatmeal and handfuls of Cap’n Crunch cereal when she’s been a good girl. She likes cookies, Cheerios and potato chips, and has even been known to steal a slice of pizza and a pan of her favorite dinner – lasagna.

Her name is Apple the Movie Horse, a 26-inch chestnut and white Falabella miniature horse who loves to perform tricks and flash you a big smile. She is owned and trained by Ashley Klein, who was born in Milaca, raised in Isle and now calls Princeton home.

Apple, who resides in Princeton, is the star of the Sony Pictures movie “Apple of My Eye,” which was released Jan. 10, 2017.

She stars with Burt Reynolds, Amy Smart, Liam Mcintyre and A.J. Michalka in a heart-warming story about a young girl who lost her sight, but found her way through her relationship with Apple. The movie’s synopsis reads: “A young girl struggles after a traumatic horse riding accident causes her to lose her eyesight. Charles (played by Burt Reynolds), the head trainer of Southeastern Guide Dogs, trains Apple, a miniature horse, to be her companion and surrogate eyes.” The trailer for the movie earned Apple and its producers the top award for best movie trailer at the November EQUUS Film Festival, the horse industry’s equivalent of the Oscars. But it wasn’t an Oscar that the trailer was awarded, it was EQUUS’ award, the Winnie.

Apple is adapting too well to being a star, trainer Ashley Klein said.

“She’s a diva,” Klein said.

“She’s got a big attitude for a little horse,” she said.

She can also be a handful, Klein said. Apple is like a 3-year-old child – but a horse, she said. And in a way that some cat owners describe their pets as being kings or queens of the castle, Apple rules her home.

Continue reading this Union-Times story.