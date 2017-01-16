After nearly 65 years of service, Caledonia flower shop’s ownership changes



Mary Ann Schmitz says a bittersweet farewell to the flower shop that played a large part in her lifetime. File photoMary Ann Schmitz says a bittersweet farewell to the flower shop that played a large part in her lifetime.

Since April 2, 1952, Mary Ann Schmitz has been the proud owner of Mary Ann’s Flower Shop in Caledonia, but has decided to hand complete ownership over to her great-niece Aimee Welscher.

“Aimee has worked with me for nearly 10 years and shares the same passion for flowers that I do. I know she will do a fantastic job as the new owner.”

Mary Ann expressed numerous times that Caledonia must have a flower shop in town and is extremely happy that Aimee was willing to take her place without hesitation.

Although Mary Ann was excited to see Aimee take ownership, she did admit that it was quite hard to sign the final papers to make the switch completely official.

“It was quite difficult to make this choice because for 65 years this flower shop has been a giant part of my life. It’s definitely something that I’m going to miss,” Schmitz said.

One of the biggest things that Mary Ann is going to miss most about the business is talking to all of the people that come in the door every day.

“My favorite part of owning the flower shop in a small town like Caledonia was seeing the same people each day, and building up relationships and friendships with them throughout the years.”

