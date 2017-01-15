‘The Avenue on France’ officially approved

A rendering of the aerial view from 69th Street and France Avenue of just one slice of “The Avenue on France.” (Submitted graphic)

The Edina City Council has approved a project that will be one of the biggest development projects in city history.

DJR Architects, on behalf of Dennis Doyle, proposed a redevelopment of a 22-acre parcel at 6600-6800 France Ave., described at an earlier meeting as a “sea of asphalt.”

Renamed “The Avenue on France,” the project just west of Southdale Center includes a six-story medical building, a six-story office building, a four-story hotel, an eight-story, 70-unit residential condominium and three one-to-two-story retail buildings to be built in five to six phases.

The existing buildings would remain, including a seven-story and six-story office buildings, Tavern on France and the Bank of America building currently under construction, technically the first phase of the Avenue on France.

The project went through a substantial series of changes since sketch plan review with the council and meetings with planning commission earlier this year, mostly with regard to parking and green space.

Surface parking was eliminated from 904 to 488 spaces, and roughly 1,000 spaces were added in underground parking.

More retail space on France Avenue, as well as more prominent green space on the west side of the site and a natural trail, were also added.

