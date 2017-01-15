Metro area clergy unite against Medica withdrawal, demand public health care solution

Pastor Laurie Eaton of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Minneapolis was one of the clergy members that hand-delivered the letter to Medica representatives.

Clergy members and faith leaders from across the metro area have come together in penning a letter to Hopkins-based Medica, expressing concern for the corporation’s withdrawal from the state’s prepaid medical assistance program and the potential impact the withdrawal could have on low-income enrollees.

The Thursday morning organized protest, at the company’s building at 401 Carlson Parkway, was part of the efforts of Isaiah, a group dedicated to helping Minnesota’s faith leaders work for racial and economic equality.

“Medica is part of the problem in Minnesota and across the country,” said Rev. Grant Stevensen of Isaiah.

The letter, addressed to Medica CEO David Tilford and Chairman of the Board John Buck, detailed Medica’s upheaval of the health care system as a result of its conduct in competitive bidding.

“We are writing to express our concern and disappointment with the conduct of your company and the impact that has on hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Minnesotans,” the letter states. “The reality is that corporate interests such as yours are culpable for creating the extreme mess of our health care system.”

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.