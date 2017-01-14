 

Metropolitan Council appoints members to transportation advisory committees

By Home Town Source on January 14, 2017 at 4:37 pm

The Metropolitan Council, on Jan. 11, appointed members to two committees that advise the Council on key transportation issues.

“These committee members provide guidance and expertise on critical regional transportation decisions and investments,” said Nick Thompson, the Council’s Director of Metropolitan Transportation Services. “They make significant contributions to policy and, in the case of TAB, allocate millions of federal transportation dollars throughout the region. They are integral to the Council’s work and success.”

The Council reappointed Edina Mayor Jim Hovland to serve as chair of the Transportation Advisory Board (TAB.) The TAB helps shape regional and state transportation plans. It also solicits, reviews, and selects local transportation projects for federal funding.  Mayor Hovland has served on TAB since 2005 and as TAB chair since 2015.

The Council also appointed two new citizen members to the TAB, made two reappointments, and appointed six alternates.

Citizen members appointed to Districts:

Sam Villella, (Blaine); TAB District E–the northern metro

Rolf Parsons, (White Bear Lake); TAB District F–the northeast and east metro

Carrie Christensen, (Saint Paul); District G–Saint Paul and some neighboring suburbs

Peter Dugan, (Eagan); District H–the southeast and south metrro

Alternates are:

Christopher Geisler, (Coon Rapids); District E

Mark Wagner, (Centerville); District F

Conor Johnson, (Saint Paul); District G

Nickolas Fox, (Apple Valley); District H

Matt Hollinshead, (Saint Paul); transit representative

Matt Privratsky, (Saint Paul); representative for non-motorized transportation

The Council also approved appointments to the Transportation Accessibility Advisory Committee (TAAC). The TAAC advises the Council on policies related to transportation services in the region for people with disabilities.

Council appointments and reappointments include:

Kjensmo Walker, (Saint Paul); TAAC Chair

Sam Jasmine, (Plymouth); District A–the northwest metro

Christopher Bates, (Excelsior); District B–the southwest and west metro

Elizabeth (Lisa) Childs, (Edina); District C–suburbs just outside Minneapolis

Ken Rodgers, (Minneapolis); District D—Minneapolis

Information on advisory committees and vacancies are available on the Council’s website.
 

