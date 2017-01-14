It was dangerous in Morrison County for Bob and Pat Waltman

Former Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Waltman and Sheriff’s Office Manager Pat Waltman, for 22 and 14 years respectively, said they are relieved to be away from the stress of law enforcement, but do miss the people they served with.

Bob and Pat Waltman have a large scrapbook with newspaper clippings about gruesome murders, appalling child abuse, shocking assaults, devastating burglaries, armed jailbreaks and other hideous crimes which occurred in Morrison County, while they served with the Morrison County (MC) Sheriff’s Department.

The scrapbook also includes newspaper accounts of heroes, sheriffs and their deputies, men and women, they worked with. There are articles about themselves in the book too, that they are proud of.

The Waltmans, married since 1965, used to go to work, day after day, for many years, knowing they might face, at any time, the worst that people can do.

During their years with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, some of the worst included: Murder by ax-handle; a kidnapper with a shotgun; manslaughter by forced exposure to a blizzard; murder-suicide; child rapists and prostitution; a $35,000 burglary; and an armed jailbreak. Those are some of the local crimes they scrapbooked, as the events drew statewide media attention during their law enforcement careers.

It was usually much less alarming for the Waltmans, as with most men and women in law enforcement. There is a lot of paperwork.

