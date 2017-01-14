Impasse over boundaries, law enforcement continues

Mediation acknowledged as possibility

Milaca – County Attorney Joe Walsh gave an overview at the Dec. 29 Mille Lacs County Board meeting of the presentation shared with Gov. Mark Dayton and his staff when they visited the county Dec. 6 for a briefing about the ongoing effort to craft a new cooperative law enforcement agreement between the county and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

The county revoked the long-standing agreement in July after a series of events caused it to see the agreement as no longer cooperative. Both sides have reported one attempt at a draft and one rejection of a draft. The band asserts that it does not understand why the county sees its actions as noncooperative; the county states that it laid out the reasons clearly in its resolution of revocation.

The 36-slide presentation Walsh delivered summarizes the history of the cooperative law-enforcement agreement, which was first established in 1991. The slides state that the concept of “inherent tribal criminal authority” was then discarded from a practical perspective in favor of shared, state-based criminal authority.

The presentation outlined the growth and history of the tribal police force, which the county says operates through authority of the sheriff’s license shared through the mutual-aid agreement. The tribe has maintained that it only accepted limited, federal help it was offered to address serious crime cases.

Walsh said there is not special jurisdiction on tribal land, and the two sides fundamentally disagree about territorial boundaries. The tribe maintains that its land consists of the 61,000 acres agreed upon in the Treaty of 1855, while the county sees the tribe’s territory as only the 4,000 acres held in trust for it by the federal government.

“The Mille Lacs Band and Mille Lacs County basically agree to disagree about the reservation boundaries for the safety of citizens,” Walsh said, adding that no other counties in Minnesota have a territorial dispute such as this one.

