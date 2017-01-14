Cosmetology students give back to the community
“I just think it’s wonderful to help give back, and it helps us, too,” said Lexi Schmidt, a student at the Minnesota School of Cosmetology’s Plymouth campus.
As part of the school’s “Season of Giving,” students like Schmidt provided hair services to women from Home Free, a domestic violence shelter in Plymouth.
Sitting in Schmidt’s chair was a woman who has been staying at the shelter the past month.
Needing to get away from her abuser, the woman was informed of the shelter by her doctor during a visit. She expressed how grateful she is for the shelter and the staff, and being able to get a free haircut was a welcomed surprise. “It’s wonderful,” the woman said.
