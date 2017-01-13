Making, sharing memories at Memory Café

Marian and Larry Heinz attend Faith Lutheran Church and were instrumental in establishing a Memory Café there. Photo by Sue Austreng

Those experiencing memory loss can sometimes feel isolated, misunderstood, overlooked and overwhelmed. Their caregivers can feel that way, too.

Longing for meaningful connection and eager to give and receive tips on living with Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment and memory loss, the Anoka County Family Caregiver Connection partnered with Faith Lutheran Church to offer a twice-monthly Memory Café at the church.

“We see the need for this kind of support group,” said Jill Agyekum, coordinator of the Caregiver Connection. “There is a gap between services for those in higher need and those who are higher functioning. This is one way we can fill that need.”

Eight couples currently attend Faith’s Memory Café and seem to feel that need is being met.

“He is diagnosed (with Alzheimer’s) and we’re working as a team to get through it all. It helps to be hearing the same thing from others, to be sharing experiences, ideas, tips, asking questions,” said Marian Heinz describing the value she and her husband Larry find in attending Memory Café.

