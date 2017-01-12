 

Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Blaine

By Home Town Source on January 12, 2017 at 12:04 pm
A private single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Main Street near Harpers Street in Blaine around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Photos courtesy of Blaine Police Department

A private single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Main Street near Harpers Street in Blaine around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Photos courtesy of Blaine Police Department

A Bellanca Viking single-engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing on Main Street in Blaine Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot reported he was having a problem with his engine, the FAA preliminary report states. The FAA is conducting a follow-up investigation.

No injuries were reported on the ground after the pilot landed in the eastbound lanes of Main Street near Harpers Street around 3:20 p.m. Dec. 18. The pilot was flying alone, according to the FAA.

The plane was already on the ground when the Blaine Police Department was first called at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 18, according to Blaine Police Lt. Dan Pelkey.

“We are fortunate that the new construction was finished on 125th Avenue,” Pelkey said. “Several weeks ago those lanes would not have been open. There were dirt piles, construction equipment and 125th was down to two lanes. Now it has two lanes in each direction.”

–From ABC Newspapers

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. K-9s from Carrie offer furry friendship
  2. Teacher gets students out of the classroom to learn
  3. Olympic silver medalist headlines NSC velodrome champions night
  4. Long distance motorcycle visit; Long Beach, California, woman rides to central Minnesota to visit mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.