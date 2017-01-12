A convergence of cultures at Standing Rock
How a Robbinsdale resident’s travel to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests led to a connection with a group of Sami activists
Thanks to a chance meeting at Standing Rock between a Robbinsdale resident and a group of Sami activists from Norway, an audience at a Minneapolis church caught a glimpse of the indigenous Scandinavian culture and gained awareness of the significance of the struggle against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Joe Courtney, 35, hosted a group of 11 indigenous Norwegian Sami travelers, who were on their way to join Standing Rock protesters against the pipeline, Dec. 10-14 at his home in Robbinsdale. He had originally met two of the group’s members while at Standing Rock in September.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, several members of the group presented a cultural exhibition at Walker Community Methodist Church in Minneapolis, where they displayed Sami tools, clothing, and other items, answered questions, and performed a two-hour set of traditional Sami acapella folk songs called joiks (pronounced ‘yoy-ks’). The performers, who included four adults and one 12 year old, used joiking to facilitate a conversation about the connection Sami people share with the Earth, since joiks are direct musical and lyrical representations of people, animals and natural phenomenons.
