A convergence of cultures at Standing Rock

How a Robbinsdale resident’s travel to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests led to a connection with a group of Sami activists

Members of a traveling group of Sami activists don traditional Sami attire during a Dec. 11 performance at Walker Community Methodist Church in Minneapolis. From left to right: Máret Áile Susanna Gaup Beaska (12-year-old daughter of Sara Marielle Gaup and Beaska Niillas), Inger Biret Gaup, Sara Marielle Gaup Beaska, Sandra Márjá West, and Áslat Holmberg. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Thanks to a chance meeting at Standing Rock between a Robbinsdale resident and a group of Sami activists from Norway, an audience at a Minneapolis church caught a glimpse of the indigenous Scandinavian culture and gained awareness of the significance of the struggle against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Joe Courtney, 35, hosted a group of 11 indigenous Norwegian Sami travelers, who were on their way to join Standing Rock protesters against the pipeline, Dec. 10-14 at his home in Robbinsdale. He had originally met two of the group’s members while at Standing Rock in September.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, several members of the group presented a cultural exhibition at Walker Community Methodist Church in Minneapolis, where they displayed Sami tools, clothing, and other items, answered questions, and performed a two-hour set of traditional Sami acapella folk songs called joiks (pronounced ‘yoy-ks’). The performers, who included four adults and one 12 year old, used joiking to facilitate a conversation about the connection Sami people share with the Earth, since joiks are direct musical and lyrical representations of people, animals and natural phenomenons.

