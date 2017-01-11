Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers throughout the metro for winter season

Volunteer numbers wane in colder months as snowbirds fly south to escape the snow

Mo Perry, a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Columbia Heights, on one of her delivery routes. (Submitted photo by Stephanie Glaros)

The Twin Cities Meals on Wheels program seeks a new crop of volunteers as its primary demographic of helpers, senior citizens, begins aging out of the role.

Marketing director Lauren Edstrom, who works at the program’s headquarters in Minneapolis, said older people are the most consistent volunteers for Meals on Wheels, but many of those people leave for warmer climates during the winter months, leaving the program with a noticeable gap during the season.

“We’re trying to generate some buzz to fill in the regular routes for some of the snowbirds that leave,” Edstrom said, referring to the people who seek warmer climates. Her colleague at the

headquarters, communications director Grant Boelter said the program hopes to take on some younger help both for winter and for the longer term.

“We do face an issue with volunteers ‘aging out.’ It’s definitely more acute in the winter because we have some snowbirds that volunteer, but it’s going to be an ongoing thing that we’re going to need more young volunteers to fill in for the people who age out,” Boelter said.

