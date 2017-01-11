 

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers throughout the metro for winter season

By Home Town Source on January 11, 2017 at 4:55 am

Volunteer numbers wane in colder months as snowbirds fly south to escape the snow

Mo Perry, a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Columbia Heights, on one of her delivery routes. (Submitted photo by Stephanie Glaros)

Mo Perry, a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Columbia Heights, on one of her delivery routes. (Submitted photo by Stephanie Glaros)

The Twin Cities Meals on Wheels program seeks a new crop of volunteers as its primary demographic of helpers, senior citizens, begins aging out of the role.

Marketing director Lauren Edstrom, who works at the program’s headquarters in Minneapolis, said older people are the most consistent volunteers for Meals on Wheels, but many of those people leave for warmer climates during the winter months, leaving the program with a noticeable gap during the season.

“We’re trying to generate some buzz to fill in the regular routes for some of the snowbirds that leave,” Edstrom said, referring to the people who seek warmer climates. Her colleague at the
headquarters, communications director Grant Boelter said the program hopes to take on some younger help both for winter and for the longer term.

“We do face an issue with volunteers ‘aging out.’ It’s definitely more acute in the winter because we have some snowbirds that volunteer, but it’s going to be an ongoing thing that we’re going to need more young volunteers to fill in for the people who age out,” Boelter said.

Continue reading this Sun Post story.

 

Tags: , , ,

Related posts:

  1. Suburb populations, workforces growing apart as communities become more diverse
  2. Crystal business donates stuffed animals to Robbinsdale police
  3. Judge rules against North Memorial in labor dispute
  4. Dedicated to helping students with mental health concerns in Hopkins, Robbinsdale and Wayzata schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.