 

Anoka-Hennepin High Schoolers write from the heart with poetry

By Home Town Source on January 11, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Student Jerome Swanson reads his light-hearted poem about his “big hair.” Photo submitted

Opening their hearts and exposing their souls, Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School students employed poetic license to express their deepest feelings.

Weeping over a beloved grandmother’s death, enraged at a parent’s betrayal or determined to make their own way, sophomore students exercised rarely expressed emotion when they read their original poetry aloud during a Dec. 1 poetry reading at the school.

Students recognized the value of the exercise in spite of the pain that may have been ignited during the writing process.

“I found out I write my best poetry when it’s about something I can relate to: depression. It helped me be able to explain it to others,” said student Marissa Jenkins.

Another student, Kadetra Brooks, wept as she read the poem she wrote about her granny’s death.

“I’ll have to see you in another dream,” she said in one stanza of that mournful lyric.

“Writing my poetry let me express feelings I never had been able to express before,” she said.

