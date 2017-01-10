MPCA seeks comments on asphalt storage facility in Dakota County

McNamara Contracting, Inc. has developed plans to construct a new bulk storage facility for asphalt cement in Dakota County. The project includes the installation of eight aboveground storage tanks, a rail spur, and equipment to load, store, blend, and unload asphalt cement. When all phases of the project are complete, the facility’s total storage capacity will be 27,470 tons.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has prepared an environmental assessment worksheet on the proposed construction to describe the project and its potential impact on the environment. It details the construction site, nearby residences, water bodies, wells, air and odor emissions, and more. The EAW is available on the MPCA’s Environmental Assessment Worksheet webpage.

Comments on the worksheet must be in writing and submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Feb.1, 2017, to Patrice Jensen at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 520 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155-4194. Jensen is available to answer questions at 651-757-2465.