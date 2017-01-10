 

MPCA seeks comments on asphalt storage facility in Dakota County

By Home Town Source on January 10, 2017 at 9:56 am

McNamara Contracting, Inc. has developed plans to construct a new bulk storage facility for asphalt cement in Dakota County. The project includes the installation of eight aboveground storage tanks, a rail spur, and equipment to load, store, blend, and unload asphalt cement. When all phases of the project are complete, the facility’s total storage capacity will be 27,470 tons.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has prepared an environmental assessment worksheet on the proposed construction to describe the project and its potential impact on the environment. It details the construction site, nearby residences, water bodies, wells, air and odor emissions, and more. The EAW is available on the MPCA’s Environmental Assessment Worksheet webpage.

Comments on the worksheet must be in writing and submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Feb.1, 2017, to Patrice Jensen at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 520 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155-4194. Jensen is available to answer questions at 651-757-2465.
 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Air pollution alert issued for Friday; ozone pollution will affect the Twin Cities Metro and surrounding areas
  2. MPCA solicits comments on report for Eagan lakes
  3. DNR designates new wildlife lands for public use
  4. Studies identify water quality problems, remedies for Coon Creek Watershed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.