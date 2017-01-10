Legislators say Walmart overusing police resources

Rep. John Lesch, right, holds a years worth of documents related to Walmart police calls. Linda Freemon left, is a Brooklyn Park resident. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

A few Twin Cities Walmart stores are displacing security costs on the public, according to Rep. Mike Nelson (DFL-Brooklyn Park) and Rep. John Lesch (DFL-St. Paul). Rather than hiring their own private security to deal with low-level crimes such as theft and shoplifting, they rely on city police forces for their security needs at the public’s expense, they said.

“Right now, Walmart is consuming an inordinate share of [city] resources, and that’s why it needs to be addressed,” Lesch said.

“They’re the problem child in Minnesota retail,” Lesch said.

Walmart locations in St. Paul, Bloomington, Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park made 4,958 calls to police between Oct. 1, 2015 and Oct. 1, 2016, at a total public cost estimated to be slightly more than $3 million.

Of these stores, the St. Paul location made 2,129 calls, Bloomington made 1,250, Brooklyn Center made 1,099, and Brooklyn Park made 480.

“A lot of the time, when Walmart comes into cities, they ask for tax breaks, they ask for other incentives so they can build there, and their thing is, ‘Well, we’re going to provide jobs,’” Nelson said. “Well, they’re not providing that many jobs, they’re not providing well-paying jobs, and then they’re dumping their security problems back on the city resources,” he said.

“It’s astonishing how much these two stores, one in Brooklyn Center and one in Brooklyn Park, draw the resources of our cities,” Nelson said.

“No retailer is immune to the challenge of crime, and we are investing in people and technology to support our stores,” Walmart wrote in a statement.

