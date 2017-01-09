Individual income tax filing season opens Jan. 23

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open state individual income tax filing season on January 23, 2017. For the benefit and convenience of Minnesotans, this is the same day as the Internal Revenue Service. The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Monday, April 18, 2017, rather than the traditional April 15 date. This is also the same day as the Internal Revenue Service. Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly reminds taxpayers that filing electronically and choosing direct deposit helps improve the accuracy and security of your return. “Protecting Minnesotan’s refunds and ensuring the right refund amount goes to the right person is our top priority,” said Bauerly. “Minnesotans can help by filing electronically and using direct deposit, which is the most secure and effective way to receive your refund.” Electronic Filing and Direct Deposit

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is the most secure way to get your refund. Last year, over 2 million Minnesota taxpayers used electronic software to file their taxes. Visit our website to learn more about your electronic filing and free filing options for those who qualify. Direct deposit is an easy and convenient way to get your refund. You can include your banking information on your tax return and get your refund deposited into your bank account. Direct deposit is available to you whether you file your return electronically or by mail. Check out our website to learn more about the benefits of choosing direct deposit. Voter Registration

Minnesota law requires that individual income tax return forms and instruction booklets include voter registration forms. This year, taxpayers using Minnesota-certified electronic filing software will see a new message prompting eligible voters to register to vote online at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. Fraud Prevention

The department takes protecting your personal information and your tax refund very seriously. We work to combat identify theft-related tax fraud by taking the time necessary to review and verify the information on all tax returns to make sure the right refund goes to the right person. Protecting Minnesotan’s personal information means that refunds may take longer than in prior years because of the increase in attempted refund fraud. Don’t spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account. Visit our website to learn more about our efforts to protect your information. Track Your Refund

You are able to track where your refund is in the process by using our Where’s My Refund? system. You will be able to track which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it is finished processing. View our video to learn more about Where’s My Refund?. Free Tax Help

You may qualify for free tax preparation help from IRS-certified volunteers at locations across Minnesota for your federal and state income tax returns. Qualified taxpayers are age 60 or older, have a disability, speak limited or no English, or have income less than $54,000 per year. Most free tax preparation sites are open Feb. 1 – April 15. Visit our website to find free tax preparation sites near you Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.