Golden Valley teen changes lives one goat at a time

Give a Goat, an organization started by Golden Valley’s Dante Reminick, provides goats to orphans in Uganda. The goats produce milk which can be sold to pay for food and education. (Submitted photo)

A trip to Uganda in December 2013 and a lesson about goats forever changed Dante Reminick’s life.

Reminick, a 16-year-old sophomore at Hopkins High School and Golden Valley resident, reflected on the experience.

The trip was meant to celebrate a special birthday and religious milestone, his bar mitzvah.

While in Uganda playing soccer with some of the local youth, Reminick noticed a boy sitting off to the side. His face hidden in his arms, he said.

He asked the boy what was bothering him but received no reply. He then asked another boy who said three words that changed Reminick’s perspective on life.

“He is hungry,” Reminick recalls the other boy saying.

“At the time it hit me really hard because I realized he didn’t need snacks out of the snack cabinet, that he was actually really malnourished and starving,” Reminick said.

Reminick quickly realized how different Uganda was from the United States.

“Education and food are not things that come in tandem in Uganda,” he said. “You either pay for one or for the other. You don’t pay for both of them, which is something we really take for granted in the U.S.”

