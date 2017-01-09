Elks honor their No. 1 fan in River Battle victory

Kelsie Cox gives a fist bump to Fae Jacobs prior to the Elks game on Thursday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

As fans arrived for the annual River Battle between Elk River and Rogers, a familiar face was sitting in the front row supporting the junior varsity Elks basketball team before the varsity team stepped onto the court.

Fae Jacobs—just eight days away from age 90—sat in her regular spot, with her Elk River sweatshirt and proudly displaying her No. 1 fan badge.

The Elks girls’ basketball team beat the Royals in the first game of the River Battle doubleheader on Thursday night by a score of 69-51. The Elks girls have beat the Royals in every River Battle game since 2009, but that wasn’t the story of the night.

The night was all about Fae.

“With alumni night, with Fae’s birthday, and then of course with the River Battle, there were a lot of things that had the girls motivated to play,” Elks head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said.

Continue reading this Elk River Star News story.