Theodore Wirth Park is potential host to 2018 Masters World Cup for cross-country skiing

Theodore Wirth Park could host the 2018 Masters World Cup for cross-country skiing.

In order to host the event, the existing ski trail needs a four kilometer temporary extension.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Loppet Foundation are working on an operating agreement that will set a work plan for the temporary extension and a process for potentially making it a permanent feature at the park.

The temporary trail would lead to and on Twin Lake and Sweeney Lake in an area known as the “back 40,” an area located within Golden Valley’s city boundaries. If the lakes are not frozen by the time of the race next winter or there is little to now snow, the trail will be re-routed or the event will adapt to the length of the trail available.

“Ski events are very susceptible to change,” said John Munger, executive director at City of Lakes Nordic Ski Foundation..

No high value trees will be removed in making the trail extension, only buckthorn and diseased trees.

