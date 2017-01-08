 

Aerorspace engineering class at Cooper High School test launches hand-built gliders

By Home Town Source on January 8, 2017 at 4:51 am

Students in Tim Fitze’s aerospace engineering class at Cooper High School built wooden gliders as part of their year-long class on aviation engineering. Students have been test-launching the gliders at various intervals of the building process.

Cooper High senior Dominic Quewon launches his glider Dec. 22. Also pictured are engineering students Pricilla Vodis, center, and Mo Dibba, right. (Submitted photos by Joe Palmersheim)

The class, which Fitze says is one of only three or four similar classes in the metro area, takes students through the basics of engineering through robotics. The projects begin with gliders, then move into simulation software and rocket launches, with robot construction capping the year off. The classroom is equipped with two 3-D printers that enable students to custom-build parts for their projects, which are designed in professional CAD software.

