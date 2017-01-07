Eagan firefighters rescue dogs from icy lake

Eagan firefighters rescued two dogs that went through the ice on East Thomas Lake Dec. 8. (Photo submitted)

The ice on lakes might look strong to run around on, but caution is required, even for a dog.

The Eagan Fire Department was called to rescue two dogs that went through the ice on East Thomas Lake the around 8 a.m. Dec. 8.

The dogs were in about 5 to 6 feet of open water and were starting to go under. At the time, the ice on the lake was just starting to get thick around the shoreline, but it was open water about 10 feet out.

“We had a crew of three firefighters who found a canoe from one of the neighbors,” said T.C. Schellinger, Eagan fire captain. “They grabbed life jackets and rope from the truck and found a couple poles and grabbed the dogs.”

