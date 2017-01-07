Columbia Heights Council approves zoning amendment for Prodeo Academy

The council approved a zoning amendment that would allow the Northeast Business Center to house local charter school Prodeo Academy.

Prodeo Academy is a free public charter school for kindergarten through eighth grade and currently operates out of First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights. The Northeast Business Center is located on the southeast corner of 40th and Central. Prodeo Academy would fill parts of the first and second floor and the entire third floor, while other tenants would be able to fill the remainder of the building.

Community Development director Joe Hogeboom said this school component is important because without it, the building would not be financially viable for other tenants because it would not be full enough to justify utilities expenses.

The school currently has 295 students and 16 teachers. Prodeo Academy wants to move into this new location to expand and accommodate more students.

Prodeo Academy Executive Director Rick Campion and property owner representative of 500 LLC Nancy Aleksuk came before the council to discuss plans and logistics.

Since the building is located on a busy intersection, some concerns were raised about the safety of students during bus drop-off and pick-up.

