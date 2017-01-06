 

North Branch area conservationists honored at state convention

By Home Town Source on January 6, 2017 at 4:47 am
Greg Olson of Shafer was recently honored as outstanding conservationist at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Greg Olson of Shafer was recently honored as outstanding conservationist at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, December 4-6, 2016 in Bloomington. He was selected by the Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District for the award.
Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. The award program is conducted with support from The Farmer magazine.

According to Craig Mell, District Administrator of the SWCD, Olson was recognized for a variety of reasons.

