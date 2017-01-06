City of Elk River looking for spot for Spectrum High School to grow

Members of the Elk River City Council and city staff will continue to explore options regarding the future of Spectrum High School.

During a work session Dec. 19, city officials were unable to reach a consensus about the school’s future – including whether to relocate the school or allow its expansion – and decided to return in early February with some answers.

Spectrum’s history with the city

Spectrum High School is a public charter high school that enrolls about 625 students in grades six through 12.

In 2014, the Elk River City Council approved a conditional use permit that allowed the school to open a separate sixth-grade education center at 11044 Industrial Circle, which is located at the front of the horseshoe-shaped industrial park. The high school building, at 17796 Industrial Circle, where grades seven through 12 are now housed, is located across the street at the base the of the business park. Both buildings are located south of Home Depot at the Elk River Business Park.

However, the latest expansion proposal by the school was met with concern from the city’s Planning Commission, residents and business owners.

According to city documents, the concerns included the presence of a school in an industrial park – which is currently legal – school-related traffic around existing businesses, the impact of leasing vacant buildings adjacent to the school and reducing taxes collected in an industrial park intended to increase tax capacity, among other things.

