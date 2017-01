Kindergartners engineer boats for Gingerbread Man

Kindergartners Brandon Tran and Kendra Day tape together straws in an attempt to engineer a boat for the Gingerbread Man. Photos by Olivia Alveshere

Kindergarten students at University Avenue Elementary School in Blaine spent their last day before winter break engineering boats for the Gingerbread Man.

In the days leading up to Dec. 22, classrooms read several versions of the story, one of which has the Gingerbread Man ferry across a river in an attempt to outrun his adversaries and avoid being eaten.

