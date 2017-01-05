Community offers support after Can Do Canines theft

The New Hope community rallied around one of its own, Can Do Canines, after the organization’s van tires were stolen Christmas Eve.

An employee at Can Do Canines, a nonprofit that trains assistance dogs and provides them to people living with disabilities at no charge, noticed one of the vans hoisted up on jacks Dec. 24.

All four wheels and tires were stolen in addition to other minor damages to the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, when most of Can Do Canines’ employees returned to work after the holiday weekend, Kirk Sondergren, manager of Tires Plus in New Hope, called offering help.

“We offered to put new wheels and tires on (the van) at no charge,” he said. “They were definitely pretty excited about that.”

Sondergren learned about the incident from a customer who saw it in the news.

“It’s definitely someone that’s local here in our community,” he recalled saying. “I’ll reach out and see if there is anything we could do.”

A few hours later, the van had new wheels, tires, which were fitted with theft-proof lug nuts, and an oil change.

