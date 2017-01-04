Ramsey declines offer for noise wall

The Ramsey City Council declined a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant for a noise wall in front of the Oak Terrace Estates mobile home park. File photo

The Minnesota Department of Transportation offered to pay almost the full cost a new noise wall along Highway 10, but the Ramsey City Council declined.

The noise barrier would have been in front of the Oak Terrace Estates manufactured home park. The project would not have happened until 2021 at the earliest, when MnDOT would have the money available.

City Engineer Bruce Westby told the Ramsey City Council that MnDOT budgets about $2 million per year to construct noise walls along state highways where a study shows that the noise reduction would be great enough to justify the expense.

The state transportation agency contacted Ramsey on its own with an offer to pay 90 percent of the project costs. Adjusted for inflation, MnDOT would have paid $387,578 and the city of Ramsey would have needed to contribute $43,064.

The Ramsey City Council shot down the idea.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.