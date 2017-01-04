Irondale High School student, Girl Scout close to earning Gold Award

Elizabath Axberg (bottom right) poses with her members of Girl Scout Troop 50948. (Submitted photo)

Elizabath Axberg, a senior at Irondale High School in New Brighton and Girl Scout Ambassador, is working towards her Girl Scout Gold Award by offering free cross-county ski lessons on January 8 and 22.

Axberg is captain of the Irondale Nordic Ski Team and has been a Girl Scout for 12 years. She is a member of Troop 50948.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn and requires the completion of a leadership project of at least 80 hours. Each girl must discover an issue in the community, connect with experts and community members, and take action to affect positive change. Only 5.4 percent of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award. Within Troop 50948, six girls are eligible for the award.

Recently, Ramsey County Parks and Recreation paved a 1.2-mile trail extension within the Rice Creek North Regional Trail Corridor. The cross-country ski trails in the trail corridor are used by Irondale High School and the surrounding community.

Continue reading this Sun Focus story.