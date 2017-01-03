Family support, community helps New Hope hockey mom in the fight for life

The horn of the Beaver Bus sounds and Pam Terres’ eyes open to the size of watermelons and her facial expression is similar to a child opening a favorite present on Christmas morning.

Her attitude changes when she’s able to watch her daughter, Emma, play hockey for Bemidji State University.

The Terres’ family is stronger than ever since Pam Terres was diagnosed. The family consists of (left to right) Mike Terres, Sam Terres, Emma Terres and Pam Terres. (Submitted photo)

Her leg pain disappears. Her hand pain disappears. Her cancer disappears.

In those two hours, Terres does not think about her battle with the disease. All she thinks about is how Bemidji State is going to win and how much fun her daughter is having on the ice as a Division I hockey player.

“Going to the hockey arena allows me to think about more important things rather than cancer,” she said. “I focus more on Emma and the team’s performance than myself. I love when hockey season comes around.”

Terres spend most of her childhood in Willmar and calls the west central Minnesota community her hometown. She met her future husband, Mike Terres, while she was in college and working at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. They were married in 1992, on the Fourth of July, and will mark 25 years of marriage in 2017.

Continue reading this Sun Post story.