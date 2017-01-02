The best Christmas gift: Daughter donates kidney for her mother



Cathy Carchedi, left, and her mom, Dease Charais, are pictured at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where Carchedi donated a kidney to her mother. Submitted photoCathy Carchedi, left, and her mom, Dease Charais, are pictured at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where Carchedi donated a kidney to her mother.

Dease Charais doesn’t expect much in the way of Christmas presents this year. Her present comes every time she looks into the loving eyes of her husband, son, daughter and son-in-law.

At 76, Charais has a new lease on life following a kidney transplant in October with daughter Cathy Carchedi, the donor. Cathy’s decision to donate an organ to her mother was a move supported by her husband Joe, father John Charais, and brother Nick Charais. All four family members stood ready to give the gift of life to the Forest Lake woman.

It was a whirlwind summer and fall for the family as the transplant took place during a quick two-month process. But it was a step long in the back of Cathy Carchedi’s mind.

She was just 16 and a student at Forest Lake High School when her mother was diagnosed with lupus. Doctors told the family kidney failure could be one of the consequences of the disease. Carchedi recalled her reaction to that news when she first heard the story more than 30 years ago.

“If you need a kidney, I’ll give you one,” she recalls telling her mother. “I was just a kid.”

