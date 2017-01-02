 

Meeting at Trump Tower: Mayors discuss issues with president-elect

By Home Town Source on January 2, 2017 at 12:00 pm
A U.S. Conference of Mayors delegation met with President-elect Donald Trump Dec. 15. From left are Mayor Mitchell Landrieu, New Orleans; Mayor Stephen Benjamin, Columbia, S.C.; Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Burnsville; Trump; Mayor Mick Cornett, Oklahoma City, conference president; and Tom Cochran, conference CEO and executive director. (Submitted photo)

The foyer outside the office was “very beautiful,” not “huge.” The office itself was “not ostentatious,” the desk a “normal desk.”

Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz formed these impressions Dec. 15 while visiting the 26th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan, home of Donald Trump’s private office and the epicenter of the president-elect’s transition team.

Kautz was part of a five-member delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which she led as president from 2009-2011. The group met with Trump for a half hour and had a separate meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

“Both he and Vice President-elect Pence were very engaging, very personable, friendly, and they listened,” said Burnsville’s mayor since 1995, the first Minnesotan and fifth woman to lead the nonpartisan mayors group for cities of 30,000 or more. “So I’m very optimistic about the direction of the relationship, and I think we created a very solid rapport.”

