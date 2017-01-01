Temporary homeless shelter offers safe haven in subzero cold

A community room on the second floor of Grace Lutheran Church was filled with beds and personal belongings as the church hosted a temporary homeless shelter last weekend. (Photo by Andrew Miller)

As temperatures dropped to dangerous, subzero levels last weekend, those in need of a place to stay could find warm refuge at Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley.

The church played host Dec. 15-18 to the Dakota Adult Shelter Project’s crisis shelter, which offered basic services — including food and a place to sleep — on Grace Lutheran’s second floor.

The temporary homeless shelter served about 25 guests each night, said Monica Nilsson, a homelessness advocate who was coordinating efforts for the Dakota Adult Shelter Project the night of Dec. 18.

“About 40 percent of our guests were sleeping in their cars” prior to the shelter’s opening at Grace, Nilsson said.

