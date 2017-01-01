Chisago County Board denies Muslim cemetery proposal, 3-2

There were back-and-forth discussions between commissioners and even a member of the public forcing down tears Dec. 21 just prior to the Chisago County Board voting 3-2 to deny a conditional use permit application that would have allowed an Islamic cemetery to be constructed in south Chisago Lake Township.

Commissioners George McMahon, Lora Walker and Rick Greene voted against the proposal, with commissioners Mike Robinson and Ben Montzka voting in favor.

Enes Gluhic, speaking after the meeting for the Islamic Community of Bosniaks in Minnesota, the group looking to have a 2-acre cemetery on a 16-acre plot of land near Lofton Avenue and 261st Street, said he was disheartened by the decision, but not surprised.

“I expected a lot of pushback, just because of the religious aspect of it,” he said. “It is what it is. I can’t change people, but I can show that we are a good group of people.”

Before the board addressed the permit application, it had to deal with an environmental assessment worksheet request, due to residents of the 261st Street neighborhood submitting a petition to the Minnesota State Environmental Quality Board.

County staff recommended to the board voting against the worksheet request, which was ultimately done, 3-2. Had it passed, it would have required the board to put off voting on the permit application for the cemetery until an environmental assessment of the area could take place, a process that would have taken around six months and cost the county thousands of dollars out of its contingency fund.

