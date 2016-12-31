 

Lakeville’s youngest mayor heads to the Senate

By Home Town Source on December 31, 2016 at 12:12 pm
Lakeville Mayor Matt Little fights emotions as he addresses the community in a farewell speech during his last City Council meeting, Dec. 19. (Photo by Laura Adelmann)

In six years, Lakeville Mayor Matt Little has made history three times.

He became Lakeville’s youngest City Council member in 2010. Four years ago, he beat two contenders to become the city’s youngest mayor at 27 years old. And this fall, by 387 votes, Little became the first DFLer elected in Senate District 58 in about 30 years.

Asked what that upset means to the Democratic Party, Little, now 32, described his win as a “huge victory,” not for Democrats, but to show the state of Minnesota winning does not have to be about party affiliation “if your issues are right and people know and trust you.”

He said a post-victory email from a supporter best summed up his campaign: “She said you covered our house twice.” Little said. “And your campaign has been here three times, and I haven’t had anybody else come to my door, and so you’ve got my vote even though I’ve never voted for a Democrat before.”

