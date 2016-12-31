 

Andover firefighters make special delivery

By Home Town Source on December 31, 2016 at 4:41 am
Sophia Lee, 5, who recently had a brain tumor surgically removed, is thrilled to have a laptop and other Christmas gifts delivered to her home.

The Andover Fire Department made a special delivery for the Anoka County Christmas Committee Dec. 20.

In her application to the Christmas Committee for assistance this holiday season, Andover resident Kylee Nelson specifically requested that the Andover Fire Department deliver donations after firefighters were first responders in September when Nelson’s 5-year-old daughter, Sophia Lee, had a seizure.

She was transported to Mercy Hospital where a tumor on her spinal cord was discovered.

“I have so much appreciation for (the Andover Fire Department) and would love for Sophia to spend that special time with them,” Nelson wrote.

The Christmas Committee, which partners with Toys for Joy to distribute food and toys, served 835 Anoka County families in need this holiday season, and members were happy to involve the Andover Fire Department, according to Bill Hammes Sr., Christmas Committee board member.

Fire Chief Jerry Streich called the opportunity to deliver groceries and gifts to Nelson’s family an “honor.”

