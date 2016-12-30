Questions raised over Hennepin Sherriff’s Office email policy

In the aftermath of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s contentious decision to alter its email retention policy, opponents of the controversial policy revision are aiming to continue their fight against the department in court.

After the sheriff’s office announced it would delete emails after 30 days in a policy change that took effect Sept. 1, government watchdog groups and individuals concerned about a lack of government transparency have vowed to continue challenging the change, which the sheriff’s office justified as a cost-cutting measure for data retention.

“(It’s a) nice tactic to avoid the real issue,” said Don Gemberling, a spokesman for the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information. “Everybody knows that the cost of storing data goes down every year.”

Gemberling’s organization and others like it have been vocal in their opposition to the county’s policy change, which prior to Sept. 1 had held onto emails indefinitely.

