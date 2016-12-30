 

Questions raised over Hennepin Sherriff’s Office email policy

By Home Town Source on December 30, 2016 at 1:57 pm

In the aftermath of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s contentious decision to alter its email retention policy, opponents of the controversial policy revision are aiming to continue their fight against the department in court.

After the sheriff’s office announced it would delete emails after 30 days in a policy change that took effect Sept. 1, government watchdog groups and individuals concerned about a lack of government transparency have vowed to continue challenging the change, which the sheriff’s office justified as a cost-cutting measure for data retention.

“(It’s a) nice tactic to avoid the real issue,” said Don Gemberling, a spokesman for the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information. “Everybody knows that the cost of storing data goes down every year.”

Gemberling’s organization and others like it have been vocal in their opposition to the county’s policy change, which prior to Sept. 1 had held onto emails indefinitely.

Continue reading this Laker & Pioneer story.

 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. Minnesota Senate passes bill requiring search warrant for collecting electronic device location information
  2. Hennepin deputy administers heroin antidote at emergency scene
  3. Sheriff’s son crashes vehicle into Brooklyn Center fire truck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2016 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.