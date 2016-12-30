A chocolate token of thanks: Nurses show officers gratitude

Fairview nurses visited the Princeton Police Department Dec. 14 to present officers with a token of thanks during their Nurses Stand with Blue project, which honors all that the officers do help them and other people in the emergency room.

Nurses who work in the emergency department of Fairview Northland Medical Center often work with police officers. Sometimes officers bring people to them, other times they come to take them away. The nurses know that officers always come immediately when they call.

For these and many other reasons, local nurses have made their way around during December to meetings of the Milaca and Princeton police, the Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County sheriff’s offices plus made presentations to the security guards who work in the ER to say thanks and offer a small, chocolate token of gratitude.

The group will go to acknowledge the Elk River Police force in January. They also plan to thank the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police whenever a good date can be set.

The Nurses Stand with Blue project started with a work conversation among nurses. Laurie Gahm said she and co-worker Lisa Mitchell were chatting one day about how it would be nice to thank the officers for all they do. Soon they talked it over with other nurses and the movement began.

Continue reading this Union-Times story.