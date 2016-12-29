Plymouth volunteer firefighter retires after 40 years of service

After 40 years of being at the beck and call of a pager, volunteer firefighter Bill Tombers has now retired from the Plymouth Fire Department.

Forty years of volunteer service to a fire department is a milestone very few firefighters will ever reach, and it should be celebrated, Plymouth Fire Chief Rodger Coppa expressed at the Dec. 13 city council meeting.

The meeting was where Tombers was presented with a shadow box of badges throughout his time on the department, including his retired badge, No. 14, along with an inscription expressing gratitude for his service.

“Many things have changed in those 40 years, but Bill Tombers’ dedication to this community and this fire department was not one of them,” Coppa said.

