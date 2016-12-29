 

Jewelry store in Waconia closes after century

By Home Town Source on December 29, 2016 at 3:43 am
Weinzierl Jewelry in Waconia is closing after more than a century in business. (Adam Quandt/The Patriot)

One hundred years.

One hundred years of family, jewelry and tradition will come to a close on Dec. 24 when Dick Weinzierl shuts the doors to Waconia’s Weinzierl Jewelry one last time.

Weinzierl is the fourth one of his family to run his family’s store since it opened in 1894. Now, “it’s time to retire,” Weinzierl said.

Despite this being his 41st year full-time at the store, owning a jewelry store wasn’t originally in Weinzierl’s plans.

Weinzierl said he went into the store, which his uncle owned at the time, when his uncle suggested he go to watchmaker’s school and take over the trade.

So, that’s exactly what he did.

“At the time I had been accepted to jewelry repair and design school, but watchmaking was more prominent at that time,” Weinzierl said.

He said just last year he serviced over 850 watches.

Continue reading this Sun Patriot story.

 

