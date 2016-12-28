Unique houses for birds, creative art for people; Plymouth man puts his own twist on birdhouses

Dan Arnold stands in front of a birdhouse condominium, one of around 50 unique birdhouses he has made over the years. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Inside Dan Arnold’s bitterly cold shop on the shores of Mooney Lake in Plymouth, sits a bucket of stained glass scraps awaiting his next creation. “That’s a birdhouse,” he said, of the scraps his artist friend gave him.

The idea is still in the conception phase, and will likely have to wait until warmer temperatures return before Arnold can get back out to the shop and turn the glass into art.

It’s materials like those scraps in the bucket that Arnold turns into one-of-a-kind birdhouses.

“For me, it’s just casting about and finding things that are interesting that someday I can use. There is no rhyme or reason to it,” he said.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.