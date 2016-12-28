 

Afton man writes memoir in honor of his son who died on Grand Teton

By Home Town Source on December 28, 2016 at 12:50 pm
A book by Dan Seftick of Afton honors his son who died on Grand Teton.

Greg Seftick was a boy with a love of adventure in the mountains who grew into a skilled outdoorsman who “wanted to help people,” according to his father, Dan Seftick.

“He was 31 and already a good emergency room doctor,” Dan Seftick said.

Greg and his friend Walker Kuhl were both experienced skiers and mountaineers, and had set out in April 2011 to summit the 13,770-foot Grand Teton in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. After Greg didn’t check in with his parents, Dan and Sue Seftick of Afton, by April 17 to tell them he was out of danger, a week-long search began that would ultimately find the climbers’ bodies in their sleeping bags, buried by an avalanche.

Following the search, Dan Seftick began to write.

“At first, I just wrote a list of memories I had of Greg,” Seftick said. “Then, after a while, I would write for a couple hours every once in a while and write the whole memory.”

Sometimes taking months-long breaks between each memory, Seftick slowly worked his way through his list. He then took a class on memoir writing.

