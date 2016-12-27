 

Rare disorder has Plymouth family hoping for the best

By Home Town Source on December 27, 2016 at 3:42 am
Four-year-old Adalynn Cole was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder and underwent a stem cell transplant in August. This photo was taken on “one of the first good days we had after the transplant,” said her mother, Laura. (Submitted photo)

Little can prepare a parent for a child being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, as Laura and Chad Cole of Plymouth realized with their 4-year-old daughter, Adalynn.

Last March, Adalynn was diagnosed with fucosidosis, a rare disorder in which the body does not make an enzyme required to break down complex sugars, and results in its accumulation in various tissues in the body. While cases are highly variable in symptoms and severity, fucosidosis is a degenerative disorder that can result in progressive neurological deterioration, skin abnormalities, growth retardation, among other impacts.

Adalynn’s symptoms were considered to be more mild. “Not that they aren’t severe,” said her mother, Laura.
As a baby and toddler, Adalynn was chronically ill, and she was sent to the emergency room multiple times with respiratory infections. She was also developmentally delayed.

Described by her mother as nonverbal, Adalynn only says the word “momma,” and has sensory issues, including hypersensitivity to touch. She also has trouble chewing and swallowing, due to the lack of motor development. Furthermore, Adalynn didn’t crawl until she was 12 months old and was unable to walk until she was 2 years old – even then it was “very rough,” Laura said.

Continue reading this Sun Sailor story.

 

