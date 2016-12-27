It’s official: Richfield stands against hate

In the wake of a historically divisive general election, the city of Richfield condemns xenophobia and discrimination, welcomes all, and recognizes the importance of advancing racial equity, according to a resolution approved by the Richfield City Council Dec. 13.

Showing solidarity, council members took turns reading lines from the following statement before making a unanimous vote inscribing into city code the message of inclusion.

The body of the resolution reads as follows:

“• We believe in and stand for values of inclusion, equity, and justice. We condemn Islamophobia, racism, sexism, xenophobia or hate in rhetoric or action.

• We welcome all people and recognize the rights of individuals to live their lives with dignity, free of discrimination and targeting because of their faith, race, national origin, disability or immigration status

• We believe in the public sector for the public good; advancing racial equity and inclusion is critical to the success of our communities and our nation.”

The council voted on the resolution after the Richfield Human Rights Commission studied the matter, and after Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne wrote a staff report describing the current social and political climate. His report mentions the sharp contrast over immigration displayed during the election campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

