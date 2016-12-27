 

It’s official: Richfield stands against hate

By Home Town Source on December 27, 2016 at 1:56 pm

In the wake of a historically divisive general election, the city of Richfield condemns xenophobia and discrimination, welcomes all, and recognizes the importance of advancing racial equity, according to a resolution approved by the Richfield City Council Dec. 13.

Showing solidarity, council members took turns reading lines from the following statement before making a unanimous vote inscribing into city code the message of inclusion.

The body of the resolution reads as follows:

“• We believe in and stand for values of inclusion, equity, and justice. We condemn Islamophobia, racism, sexism, xenophobia or hate in rhetoric or action.
• We welcome all people and recognize the rights of individuals to live their lives with dignity, free of discrimination and targeting because of their faith, race, national origin, disability or immigration status
• We believe in the public sector for the public good; advancing racial equity and inclusion is critical to the success of our communities and our nation.”

The council voted on the resolution after the Richfield Human Rights Commission studied the matter, and after Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne wrote a staff report describing the current social and political climate. His report mentions the sharp contrast over immigration displayed during the election campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.

 

Tags:

Related posts:

  1. Slew of housing developers vie for Richfield’s east side
  2. Richfield clamps down on e-cigarettes, cigars
  3. Legalize bees? Richfield considers allowing backyard colonies
  4. Democrats honor Richfield mayor for national leadership

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2016 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.