 

Retired physicist shares health benefits of his grass-fed beef

By Home Town Source on December 26, 2016 at 2:30 pm

When Mike Stine of Long Prairie worked as a research physicist for St. Jude’s Medical Center years ago, he helped develop products. In the process, working with the doctors, they discovered the health benefits of certain kind of foods. Grass-fed beef is one of them and is an alternative to the industrial model of raising beef.
Stine and his wife, Sue started StoneBridge Beef in 2005 with a herd of 20 animals.
“Then we just gradually grew from there. Twenty turned into 40, 40 turned into 80,” Stine said.
Today, StoneBridge Beef is home to about 600 animals. Most are of the breed Southern Devonshire. Stine prefers them for several reasons.
“I like their growth rate and they’re also healthy and have a nice temperament to work with,” he said. “They are very calm and gentle.”

