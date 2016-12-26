MAC: Airport Police Department holds active shooter drill
The Airport Police Department held an active shooter exercise on Dec. 1 at the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s (MAC) General Offices and the MAC Trades Buildings.
The exercise served two important purposes: to educate MAC employees regarding what to do in the event of an actual active shooter in the facilities and to help public safety responders practice the response plans developed to address such a hazard.
More than 50 police officers, firefighters and emergency crews from Allina ambulance services took part in the drill. Volunteer MAC employees played the roles of victims in the staged shooting events. Others were assigned to make mock 911 calls to report the event.
The “shooter” used a gun that fires blanks and makes a realistic gunfire sound. Airport Police and Fire officials employed their training to prevent causalities to the extent possible, neutralize the shooter and respond to victims.
Weeks prior to the exercise, Airport Police notified staff of the upcoming drill. Businesses near the site of the exercise on 28th Avenue were also given advance notice. The volunteers who played the victims were given additional instructions on how to react to the faux shooter.
All MAC employees were told how to react during the two drills, one which took place just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 1, and another that started after 1 p.m. that day Signage posted at the G.O. and surrounding areas indicated that training was in progress.
In the morning exercise, employees in the Trades building evacuated the building and dispersed to a “safe” place while the drill continued. Callers to 911 started each call with “This is a drill.”
In the afternoon, G.O. building employees were asked to evacuate to the same safe area.
“These types of training events are critical to keeping our officers and all employees primed to handle real-world threats,” said Chief Mike Everson of the Airport Police Department. “Our review of the operation afterwards helped us identify ways that we can improve our response to such incidents. We appreciate all the cooperation we received from everyone involved.”