MAC: Airport Police Department holds active shooter drill

Emergency vehicles lined up on 28th Avenue as part of the active shooter drill on Dec. 1.

The Airport Police Department held an active shooter exercise on Dec. 1 at the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s (MAC) General Offices and the MAC Trades Buildings.

The exercise served two important purposes: to educate MAC employees regarding what to do in the event of an actual active shooter in the facilities and to help public safety responders practice the response plans developed to address such a hazard.

More than 50 police officers, firefighters and emergency crews from Allina ambulance services took part in the drill. Volunteer MAC employees played the roles of victims in the staged shooting events. Others were assigned to make mock 911 calls to report the event.