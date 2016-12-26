Former Viking Greg Jennings visits Central Middle School

Greg Jennings speaks to students at Eden Prairie Central Middle School. (Submitted photo by Eden Prairie Schools)

Seventh- and eighth-graders at Eden Prairie Central Middle School were treated to a little bit of star power on Dec. 1.

Former Vikings wide receiver Greg Jennings addressed the students in two different assemblies, sharing his experiences and speaking on the topic of attaining individual greatness.

“His message to both groups was about being great,” said Central Middle School Principal Adam Swensen. “There was a slight variation to our eighth-grade students about being leaders in our school, just to remember that people are watching you – how you conduct yourself and live your lives is important to the school body.”

Swensen noted that the assembly was similar to those the school has held in the past, but the addition of Jennings was a fortunate opportunity.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.