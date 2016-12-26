Ask a Trooper: What are the penalties for DWI with a child in vehicle?

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: What are the legal ramifications if someone is arrested for DWI with a child in a vehicle?

Answer: If the child is less than 16 years of age and is greater than 36 months younger than the driver, the DWI the violation would be enhanced to include Child Endangerment.

–First offense DWI under a 0.16: 90 days in jail and/or $1,000 fine.

–First offense DWI under a 0.16 with a child: 1 year in jail and/or $3,000 fine.

–First offense DWI over a 0.16: 1 year in jail and/or $3,000 fine.

–First offense DWI over a 0.16 with a child: 1 year in jail and/or $3,000 fine and vehicle forfeiture.

–Subsequent DWI/DUI and impaired driving offenses will result in longer potential jail time, higher fines, longer driver’s license suspensions, and harsher penalties.

For a complete list of the criminal and administrative penalties you may face for subsequent DWIs, please visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) website: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/laws/Pages/impaired-driving.aspx

Minnesota’s enhanced DWI enforcement and education efforts have contributed to the continued reduction of alcohol-related deaths. Still, impaired driving remains a serious threat.

In the past five years (2011 – 2015), there were 462 drunk driving-related deaths in Minnesota – 95 people were killed in drunk driving-related crashes in 2015 alone. In addition, each year approximately 27,000 people are arrested in Minnesota for DWI with one in seven Minnesota drivers having a DWI on their record.

Help Prevent Impaired Driving:

–Plan for a safe ride – designate a sober driver, use a cab/public transportation or stay at the location of the celebration.

–Offer to be a designated driver, or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.

–Buckle up – the best defense against a drunk driver.

–Report drunk driving – call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.

It is important to note that DWI laws apply to all vehicles including: cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, riding lawn mowers and golf carts.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and of course, drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at [email protected].