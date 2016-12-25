Wright County Sheriff’s Office is exploring use of aerial drones

In the days following Christmas, we’re likely going to see more flying objects in the sky. They go by many brand names but they’re commonly referred to as drones.

As the prices on them have dropped to making low-end models affordable, more and more people have been using them and getting new and interesting camera angles.

However, when it comes to the police, the use of drones is often viewed as an intrusion of rights and an invasion of privacy.

But, the reality of law enforcement is that any tool that can help in the crisis situations they deal with – from searches for lost children or elderly, active crime scenes like a potential school shooting or getting a different view of a car crash scene that requires collection of evidence, having an eye in the sky is a beneficial tool that is becoming much more common.

Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty is exploring the potential uses and benefits of drones for his office. But, given the militaristic genesis of that word – and the negative connotations attached to it – you won’t hear anyone from his office use the D-word.

“We don’t call them drones because there is a stigma around them that people think they would be used for surveillance,” Hagerty said. “They correlate those terms together. We call them UAVs – Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. We’re looking to incorporate them in as tools to help law enforcement, not to spy on people.”

